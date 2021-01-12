Vazhakkulam reports second shigella case in Ernakulam

The district has reported its second case of shigella bacterial infection with a 39-year-old from Vazhakulam being diagnosed with it on Monday.

The first case was reported from Chottanikkara in the last week of December.

After the patient sought treatment at a private hospital, his samples were sent to the regional public health laboratory and the Government Medical College at Kalamassery for confirmation of the infection. The patient is recovering at the hospital.

Health officials in the district, including medical officers from the Vazhakulam and Malayidamthuruthu health centres, visited the area. A meeting of experts with the District Medical Officer-in charge and the District Surveillance Officer was held to evaluate the situation.

People have been advised to drink boiled water, maintain personal hygiene, wash hands thoroughly, avoid stale food, keep food covered, chlorinate sources of drinking water and seek medical help on developing symptoms. The infection causes dysentery and other symptoms may include vomiting, fever and exhaustion.

The infection spreads through contaminated water, stale food or contact with the excreta of an infected person.