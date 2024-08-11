Vazhakkulam fruit processing unit to be back on stream by Onam, says management

The Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company (VAFPC), makers of the popular Jive brand, expects to restart production of the popular fruit drink by Onam.

VAFPC chairman Benny Kakkad said the State government had promised financial aid for the operations of the company, which is jointly owned by farmers and the Kerala government. “By Onam it should be possible to restart production of the fruit drink,” he added.

Production at the fruit processing plant, established in 1998 under the Kerala Horticulture Development Programme with the support of the European Union, came to a standstill in the middle of July for want of working capital. The Kerala State Electricity Board had cut the power connection to the company due to non-payment of bills. Around 40 employees are yet to get their pending salaries.

“The company has been engaged in producing high quality fruit pulp, fruit drinks and candies, which are in great demand in the market. However, production has to be started at the earliest to stay afloat in the market,” said an employee.

With a total of 18 products, the agro and fruit processing company has a strong market presence and employees say that installation of a new packing system will help the company tide over the present crisis. A project for the new machinery costing approximately ₹16 crore has been pending. The project is expected to get monetary support from the Central government under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana while the State government has to contribute half of the project cost.