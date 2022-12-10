Vayalar Ravi among Kerala’s contributions to national politics, says Pinarayi Vijayan

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Vayalar Ravi having a friendly chat during an event on Saturday in which Mr. Vijayan presented the P.S. John Endowment Award instituted by the Ernakulam Press Club to Mr. Ravi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Vayalar Ravi having a friendly chat during an event on Saturday in which Mr. Vijayan presented the P.S. John Endowment Award instituted by the Ernakulam Press Club to Mr. Ravi. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Congress veteran and former Union and State Minister Vayalar Ravi has displayed the energy of youngsters and is among Kerala’s contributions to national politics, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking on Saturday after presenting the P.S. John Endowment Award instituted by the Ernakulam Press Club to Mr. Ravi.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Ravi continued to be one of the tallest leaders of the Congress in the country and an efficient administrator and parliamentarian. He worked as Union and State Minister with Kerala’s interests in mind. Mr. Vijayan said he remembered with gratitude the work he did as the Union Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs.

The Chief Minister said he could not speak about Mr. Ravi without remembering his wife Mercy Ravi. They made a great and exemplary couple, and her death brought great grief to him. Mr. Ravi was able to see beyond the divides of religion and caste and had developed a human vision in his life, he added.

Journalist P.S. John and Vayalar Ravi knew each other closely, and it was most appropriate that the endowment award was bestowed upon him, said Mr. Vijayan.

