Vatican intervenes to allow status quo on Mass celebration

Antoney Kariyil, Metroplitan Vicar of the Major Archdiocese of Ernakulam Angamaly of the Syrian Catholic Church, has issued a circular exempting the archdiocese from following a decision by the synod of bishops to a introduce unified Mass system from Sunday.

The circular implies that the archdiocese can continue with the fully congregation facing Mass as of now instead of the synodal decision to have the celebrant facing the congregation during the first half of the Mass and facing away from the congregation for rest of the ceremony.

The synodal decision had caused a lot of unrest among the priests, religious and lay people in the archdiocese, who planned to openly protest against the synodal decision after repeated appeals to the archdiocesan administration.

Senior priest Father Kuriakose Mundadan was among those who happily welcomed the decision which came after Archbishop Kariyil met Pope Francis, head of the Congregation for Oriental Churches and the Vatican State Secretary early this week.

Leader of Almaya Munnettam, an organisation calling for more transparency in church administration Riju Kanjookkaran too welcomed the decision and called it a positive one.