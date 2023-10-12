Vathuruthy railway overbridge project to be redesigned

October 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Vathuruthy railway overbridge project will be reconsidered after taking into account the needs and concerns raised by the Indian Navy.

The much talked about project had to be shelved after the Navy opposed the earlier proposal. The Navy was worried about the height of the bridge, and there were apprehensions that it would affect the movement of aircraft from the nearby naval airport. The project will be redesigned in consultation with the Navy, according to a decision taken at a meeting convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar here on Thursday to review the various development projects in the city.

Road project

The meeting asked the investigation wing of the Public Works department (PWD) to prepare the alignment sketch of the Thammanam-Pullepady road project. Steps for the early handing over of holdings acquired for the road project will also be undertaken. The district administration would take care of the responsibility to hand over the holdings, it was decided.

The meeting entrusted the task of acquiring land for Vaduthala and Atlantis railway overbridges with the District Collector. The Collector will also take the lead for resuming the Mullassery canal restoration work, which is being implemented in the city as part of the third phase of the Operation Breakthrough project.

A joint inspection by various agencies will be carried out on Providence Road and Banerji Road to identify the causes for flooding in those areas. Action will be initiated against hotels and eateries that dump waste into drains.

Hibi Eden, MP, T.J. Vinod and Uma Thomas, MLAs, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and officials of Revenue, PWD, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, and the Kochi Corporation attended the meeting.

