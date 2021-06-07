Vathuruthy overbridge will be built: MLA

KOCHI

07 June 2021 21:49 IST

No stone will be left unturned in the ongoing efforts to realise an overbridge at Vathuruthy, Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod has said.

People behind the propaganda that there was insufficient traffic through the stretch were living in a fool’s paradise, since a bulk of West Kochi residents used the stretch to reach the city. The bridge was a long-awaited project, especially by lakhs of people of West Kochi and many others. The RBDCK would complete the project as was scheduled.

A bridge at the level crossing here would also help operate trains to Ernakulam Harbour Terminus railway station which was now idling for want of train services. A suggestion that traffic congestion at Vathuruthy could be reduced by widening the level crossing was impracticable, he said.

