Varsity to send question papers to colleges online

Come May and Mahatma Gandhi University will start sending question papers to its affiliated colleges online.

The move is expected to drastically cut down the existing cumbersome processes involved in printing, packing and transporting question papers to hundreds of its exam centres.

“As a first step, the question papers for the fourth semester postgraduate examinations to be held in May will be forwarded to the colleges online. A fool-proof security system will be implemented to ensure secrecy and confidentiality,” said K. Sherafudeen, Syndicate member and convener of its finance committee.

In the present system, the university prints thousands of its question papers and makes arrangements to transport them to its affiliated colleges in numerous packets manually.

The system required a large labour force and related logistics. The online delivery of question papers would replace all these tasks, with the question papers being forwarded to the exam centres before the start of the exam.

“A decision on when to mail the question papers will be taken soon. The initial idea being discussed is to forward them before 30 minutes of the start of the exam. This could be raised, if necessary. Colleges have been told to purchase high-speed printers to ensure that the required number of question papers is taken without much delay.

The entire system will be password-protected and under the close monitoring of the Controller of Examinations and the chief of exams,” said Mr. Sherafudeen. The affiliated colleges have been told to avail themselves of the services of multiple-internet service providers as part of the online delivery of question papers.

This is to ensure that an alternative line is available if the other develops any technical snag. The varsity has plans to extend the online plan for all other exams, if the preliminary step turns successful.

The move is also expected to reduce the financial expenses required for the manual processing of the entire printing, packing and distribution of question papers to the affiliated colleges.