Varsity takes online route to popularise Sanskrit

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has launched two online courses as part of its efforts to popularise Sanskrit among the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

It include a basic Sanskrit course in Malayalam and a short-term programme for faculty of Ayurveda. There is no age limit for both the courses. The basic Sanskrit course in Malayalam is designed with the aim of introducing and cultivating an appreciation for the Sanskrit language among the general public, including those who are unfamiliar with it. It provides an introduction to letters and words for individuals who do not know Sanskrit, offering a straightforward curriculum that introduces simple phrases, according the course notification. Hymns and stories will be part of the curriculum.

Learners are expected to compose short sentences and enjoy poetry, besides getting acquainted with Sanskrit language. Additionally, they will familiarise themselves with various stories, ‘Subhashitas’, and literary works including ‘Sriramodantam’ and the Bhagavad Gita in Sanskrit literature, it said. The course duration is 14 weeks, with Malayalam and Sanskrit being the medium of instruction.

The course on Sanskrit for special purpose is being offered to Ayurveda teachers at the Kerala University of Health Sciences. The purpose of the programme is to introduce the interpretative possibilities of various elements like Nipatam, Upasargam, and Prakaranam before learners. They will be able to find a methodology to effectively read and understand any texts in Ayurveda. The duration of the course is six months.

Prof. Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Director of the Consortium for Educational Communication, launched the online courses at a function held on the main campus in Kalady on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.