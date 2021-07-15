Varsity suspends teacher over missing answer scripts

KOCHI

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has suspended an Associate Professor in the Department of Sanskrit Sahitya in connection with the reported loss of 276 answer scripts of the third semester M.A. examination for nine subjects held in November last.

Police complaint

The teacher has been suspended pending an inquiry by a Syndicate committee. A police complaint has been filed to inquire into the incident and recover the answer scripts, said a release issued by the varsity on Wednesday.

Dr. K.M. Sangameshan, suspended for the alleged loss of the answer scripts, was the chairperson of the exam evaluation. The reply submitted by him on the loss of the answer scripts was not satisfactory as per a Syndicate decision held on Wednesday. The meeting recommended a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Allegations denied

Dr. Sangameshan denied the allegations while stating that he had handed over the grade sheet and answer scripts to the Head of the Department along with a covering letter on March 17. There was proof to confirm that the letter was prepared in the department computer. The answer scripts were also collected by a staff member of the examination wing, he said.