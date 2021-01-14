Varsities pin hopes on State Budget

New institutes, academic programmes on wish list of Cusat, Sanskrit varsity

An Institute for Sanskrit and Indigenous Heritages of South India and Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Innovation figure top among the budget wishes of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and Cochin University of Science and Technology respectively.

The varsities remain hopeful that Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac would consider their infrastructure and academic requirements as the State Budget is expected to give a thrust for the higher education sector. “The proposed Institute for Sanskrit and Indigenous Heritages of South India will provide a platform for collaborative and interdisciplinary research. We hope that the Sanskrit University will be the hub of Sanskrit studies in the country with the setting up of the institute,” said Dharmarajan P.K, Vice Chancellor. The project cost is about ₹65 crore.

Linguistic laboratory

An international linguistic laboratory is another major project proposed by the university. Prof. Dharmaraj said that the state-of-the-art lab will enhance learning and research in language comprehension, theory and a wide range of subjects associated with it. The estimated cost for the lab is ₹30 crore.

Other key projects suggested include an Earth Observation and Geospatial lab for Sustainable Innovation and Development (₹17 crore); Centre for Brain and Cognitive Sciences (₹31.5 crore); Centre for Developmental Disability Management and Research (₹8.5 crore); and Institute for Socio-Demographic Data Analysis and Research (₹10 crore).

K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor of Cusat, said that a ₹30-crore Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Innovation and five-year integrated courses in biological sciences and computer science figure on the wish list presented by the varsity before the government. “The Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Innovation will focus on research and learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM). We have proposed postgraduate and M.Tech. programmes in Climate Studies,” he said. The varsity has proposed infrastructure projects worth ₹40 crore as it expects to increase the student intake from the present 8,000 to 10,000 in the next five years by introducing new programmes in niche areas. “We have plans to set up new hostels, sports and medical facilities,” said the Vice Chancellor.

B. Manoj Kumar, Registrar of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, said that the varsity remained hopeful of getting financial support for the new regional centres at Payannoor and Kundara proposed last year.

“We have also requested allocation for a new academic block on the western side of the main campus in Panangad and a ladies’ hostel,” he said.