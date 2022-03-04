Varsities cannot direct colleges on union poll schedule: HC

Universities have no authority or right to direct the colleges affiliated to it to conduct the college union elections on a particular day, Kerala High Court said on Friday.

Issuing the order, Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan said the court did not want to to unsettle the election schedule, which many colleges affiliated to the university might have followed, except in the case of Al-Azhar Law College, Thodupuzha, where the petitioner in the case was studying.

In the case of the Al-Azhar Law College, the court stayed the notification issued by the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, fixing the schedule for the college union election. However, the court made it clear that the list of candidates elected to the college union of the college should be furnished to the university on or before March 31.

The court passed the order in a petition filed by a student of the law college, who was pursuing his five-year BA LL.B course.

Incidentally, the Vice Chancellor had come out with a notification on February 23 for constitution of the university students union and conduct of the election to those bodies.