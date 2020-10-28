Various organisations oppose economic reservation

A meeting of various organisations, inaugurated by Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty here on Tuesday, said political fronts in the State should express their opinion clearly on the 10% reservation for economically backward groups within the general category.

It was said at the meeting that there were litigations against the proposed Constitutional amendment to provide reservation for economically disadvantaged persons and a decision on reservations should not be brought into effect until the court verdict was issued.

The group expressed the opinion that those who deserved reservation in the non-reserved category should be identified and the percentage of reservation fixed. However, the government move to decide on reservation without proper data or studies was a cause for concern, the meeting stated.

Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha general secretary V. Dinakaran, Communist Marxist Party (CMP) leader C.P. John, social activist Sunny M. Kapikkad, Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) leader Sherry Thomas and Shaji George of Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) were among those who participated.