Varapuzha explosion: Satheesan says government should bear treatment expenses

February 28, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has described the explosion at a firecracker unit at Varapuzha killing one and injuring seven as “painful”.

In a press release issued here, he said he had requested the Ernakulam district administration to intensify rescue operations and take other necessary measures. The District Medical Officer has been asked to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. The government should fully bear the treatment expenses.

The district administration should take necessary steps to repair houses and other establishments that suffered damage in the explosion.

