Varapuzha blast: police take one person into custody

March 02, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The police have taken into custody a person in connection with the explosion at a firecracker storage unit at Varapuzha that claimed a life and injured scores of people, not to mention the damage inflicted on several houses in the neighbourhood.

The person taken into custody was identified as Jaison, brother of the two accused in the first information report (FIR) registered by the police. He had escaped unscathed and was on the run.

“We nabbed him from Kottuvally near Paravur. He will also be arraigned in as an accused and slapped with similar charges already invoked in the FIR. His arrest will be recorded shortly. There will be more arrests as those who helped the accused flee and those associated with the functioning of the unit in anyway will also be booked,” said Varapuzha police sources.

As per the FIR, Jenson, the licensee of the illegal firecracker manufacturing-cum-storage unit, is the first accused and his brother Janson, in whose name the house where the firecrackers were stocked was rented, is the second accused.

They were booked under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Jenson, the prime accused, is at large, while the second accused sustained severe burn injuries.

“The accused were illegally engaged in manufacturing and storing large quantities of firecrackers. They had a manufacturing unit in Thrissur and had moved substantial stock here anticipating the impending festive season demand,” the police said.

The Ernakulam Sub Circle Office of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) on Wednesday submitted a report to the District Collector saying that it was an unauthorised unit, and that it had no approval from the agency. As per norms, PESO issues licence only after getting the approval of the District Magistrate.

“PESO has ruled out the need for any inspection since it has already established that the unit was totally illegal. We have ordered an inquiry by the tahsildar and the secretary of the panchayat. Besides, the PWD has been asked to inspect and assess the extent of damage to houses in the neighbourhood,” said District Collector Renu Raj.

She added that the government would have to decide on any potential compensation for damage caused to houses. “We will be reporting the details to the government,” she said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has asked local bodies to take necessary precautions with regard to licensed firecracker units within their limits since the potential for similar accidents would be higher owing to the soaring temperature in the next two months.

