Varapuzha blast: firecracker unit was operated in blatant violation of norms

March 01, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The ill-fated firecracker storage unit operating out of a house at Muttinakam in Varapuzha was functioning in blatant violation of the Explosives Rules, 2008, according to the preliminary information gathered by the district administration and enforcement agencies.

The Ernakulam Sub Circle Office of the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) on Wednesday submitted a report to the District Collector stating that it was an unauthorised unit, and that it had no approval from the agency. As per norms, PESO issues licence only after getting the approval of the District Magistrate. One person was killed and seven others, including three children, were injured, three of them seriously, in a major explosion at the site around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case against the accused, Jenson and his brother Janson, owners of the illegal unit, under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Jenson, the prime accused, is at large.

The Collector said the exact cause of the accident had not yet been ascertained. “We have requested PESO officials to ascertain the estimated quantity of firecrackers stored at the house. The police have also started probe into the blast,” she added.

The Varapuzha panchayat officials denied allegation by the CPI(M) area committee that the local body had granted permission to the unit owners for storing firecrackers. “The panchayat had not given any clearance for the illegal unit,” said T.P. Poly, vice president representing the Congress-led ruling council. The owners had a shop selling firecrackers near the bus station at Varapuzha, which had not been functioning for some time, he added.

One out of the six persons admitted to a private hospital here with injuries sustained in the blast was discharged on Wednesday. Two among the three children and their mother, who were staying in a house close to the unit, underwent surgeries for various injuries. Janson, who suffered 40% burns, is recovering at the medical intensive care unit, according to the hospital authorities.