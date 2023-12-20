Vandiperiyar rape case: HC orders police protection to relatives of acquitted man

December 20, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered the Idukki District Police Chief to provide protection to the relatives of Arjun, who has been acquitted in a case relating to the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar town in Idukki.

The order came on a petition by his seven relatives seeking police protection. Arjun was acquitted by the the Kattappana Special Court for POCSO cases on the grounds that the prosecution had failed to prove the case. According to the petitioners, after the acquittal of the accused, Mani of Vandiperiyar and two others, along with their henchmen, were not allowing them to live in their house and as a result they were staying somewhere else.

Directives to police chief

The court observed that because of the seriousness of the issue of a child being brutally murdered and the accused being exonerated of all charges, the local people were agitated, and the situation was tense. Therefore there will be directives to the District Police Chief, Idukki, to see to it that there is no threat to the petitioners’ lives.