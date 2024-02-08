Vandiperiyar girl murder case: mother moves HC seeking reprobe

February 08, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The mother of a child who was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar, Idukki, in 2021 approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking a directive to the State government to order a re-investigation in the case by constituting a special investigation team headed by a senior IPS officer with expertise in forensic science and sexual and homicide case investigations.

The petition filed by the mother through advocate P.V.Jeevesh pointed out that the earlier investigation was conducted in a biased manner leading to the acquittal of the accused. The evidence provided showed that they were collected in a very casual manner.

Fingerprints

The woman also pointed out in her petition that the investigation officer had not taken any steps to get the fingerprints at the scene of crime examined by experts. The Kattappana Special Court, while acquitting the accused, had found that the material objects were not packed and sealed and that there was no reasonable explanation for the delay in producing them before the court, the petition said.

‘No DNA examination’

It was also found that no DNA examination was conducted on the samples of spermatozoa and semen collected from the scene of occurrence. Utter recklessness was evident in the earlier investigation and a deliberate attempt was made to shield someone from law. The established forensic legal procedure was not followed in the case.

Therefore, an honest, impartial and efficient reinvestigation was inevitable to collect sufficient circumstantial and medical evidence. The Supreme Court had held that if an investigation was ex facie unfair, tainted, and mala fide and smacked of foul play, the court could set aside the investigation and order a fresh probe.

