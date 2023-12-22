Vandiperiyar case: Kerala files appeal in HC against acquittal of accused

December 22, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Friday filed an appeal before the Kerala High Court against the order of the Kattappana Special Court for the cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act acquitting a 24-year-old youth, an accused in the Vandiperiyar child rape and murder case.

In its appeal, the State government submitted that the special court had miserably failed to appreciate the evidence adduced by the prosecution in its correct perspective and acquittal of the accused was against the evidence. The special court had cast very wide aspersions against the investigation officer. It was pertinent to note that none of the criticisms raised against the investigation officer was based on any material on record. The observation against the investigation officer is unwarranted and will only serve to affect the morale of an honest investigation officer.

The special court had made efforts to criticise the investigation officers without analysing the evidence in hand. The appeal pointed out that the special court went wrong in analysing the FSL report, which specifically revealed that the pubic hair of the accused was found on the bedsheet recovered from the crime scene. However, the court had discarded the evidence relying on the delay in sending the material objects before the court, which occasioned not because of any lapse in investigation but because of the procedural formalities incurred while changing the FIR into a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The court also went wrong in finding that the inquest report did not carry any particulars viz. blood , faeces, urine etc. The special court ought to have found that the investigation officer could only note what he sees or perceives. Besides, the lower court should have considered the conduct of accused, which was proved through various eye witnesses accounts.

Since the children of tender age are constantly becoming prey to the lustful eyes of men and crimes against children are on the increase , the special court should have considered the societal cry for justice against such crimes specially none other than her close neighbour, the appeal said.

The appeal sought to set aside the Special Court’s verdict.

