ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Bharat Express on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route uncertain

March 08, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - KOCHI

The probability of a Vande Bharat Express service on the high-in-demand Ernakulam-Bengaluru route looks bleak in the immediate future.

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: James Hardy

With a Vande Bharat Express rake that was brought to Kochuveli earlier this week being taken to Mangaluru on Thursday, possibly for operating on the Mysore-Chennai route, the probability of a Vande Bharat Express service on the high-in-demand Ernakulam-Bengaluru route looks bleak in the immediate future.

Commuters from Kerala will thus in all probability have to contend with the announced extension of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (through Alappuzha) to Mangaluru, it is learnt.

Yet another demand was to extend the Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express to Ernakulam, to improve its patronage. With the pair of Vande Bharat trains operating in Kerala having approximately 150% occupancy, thanks to the average speed of express trains in the State hovering at around 50 kmph, there was also a demand to extend the Goa-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express to either Kozhikode or Ernakulam. The Goa train has been operating with relatively low occupancy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintenance facilities in Ernakulam are being upgraded to host the Vande Bharat Express.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US