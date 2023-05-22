HamberMenu
Vandana case: notice issued to State government

A petition seeks compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of Vandana Das, the house surgeon who was killed at Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara, early this month

May 22, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to the State government in a petition seeking compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of Vandana Das, the house surgeon, who was killed at Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara, early this month.

The petitioner, Manoj Rajagopal, a lawyer, also sought a court-monitored investigation in the case.

He contended that there was a systemic failure on the part of both the Police and the Health department in not providing adequate security in the hospitals across the State. The policemen, who were present at the spot of the attack, did not act to save the life of the young woman. Had the policemen, who were present at the hospital at the time of the attack acted, the life of the young doctor could have been saved, he argued.

The High Court has listed the case to be heard along with the suo motu petition following the incident.

