Vallarpadam Bible Convention from September 4
The Vallarpadam Bible Convention will be held at the rosary park of the Vallarpadam Basilica from September 4 to 7.
The convention that will be telecast live in the Keralavani Youtube channel and in the Youtube channel of the basilica will be led by Father Daniel Poovannathil, director of Mount Carmel Retreat Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said a press release.
In the meantime, an eight-day lent and feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary will be held from September 1, at St. Mary’s Church, Nakapuzha, a pilgrim centre of the Syro-Malabar Church, said another release.
