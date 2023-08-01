Vaikom-Ernakulam-Fort Kochi Vega-120 fast ferry service to resume by Onam

August 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD)’s fast ferry Vega-120 that was withdrawn from operations on the Vaikom-Ernakulam-Fort Kochi route during the pandemic era, will resume service in the sector by August-end, coinciding with Onam.

The vessel was high in demand, especially in the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi sector, since it had both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned cabins for passengers. By paying ₹10 and ₹20 for the respective cabins, commuters could cover the distance in less than 15 minutes, as compared to 20 minutes by regular ferries. Having completed the dry-docking process a week ago, it is awaiting a final coat of paint, official sources said.

The SWTD operates a total of eight ferries from the Ernakulam boat jetty, most of them in the Ernakulam-Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor. Four of them are fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) catamaran ferries having twin engines, while another FRP vessel will join the fleet by Onam. The three steel ferries that are now in service will be replaced with FRP vessels later in the year, they added.

The agency is gearing up to auction 12 wooden and steel ferries that it operated in Kochi.

Mattancherry jetty

There will be an expected increase in demand for boats operating to West Kochi when the Mattanchery jetty is reopened after renovation and dredging done by the Irrigation department, by Onam. Renovation of the Fort Kochi jetty too is nearing completion, following which there will be more waiting area for commuters, it is learnt.

The SWTD had sought the Cochin Port Authority’s help to rebuild a dilapidated ferry jetty near the BTP berth on Willingdon Island to resume service to the locale. Commuters from mainland Ernakulam to West Kochi and the island prefer ferries since they cover the distance much faster and charge less than one third of the bus fare.