Vaibhav Saxena assumes charge as Ernakulam Rural police chief

November 21, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A 2016 Kerala cadre IPS officer from Lucknow, Mr. Saxena was serving as the District Police Chief, Kasaragod, before his transfer to Ernakulam

The Hindu Bureau

Vaibhav Saxena assumed charge as the new District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) at the district police headquarters on Tuesday.

His predecessor Vivek Kumar handed over charge to Mr. Saxena in a simple ceremony held in his chamber. The new incumbent is the 59th District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural police. A 2016 Kerala cadre IPS officer from Lucknow, Mr. Saxena was serving as the District Police Chief, Kasaragod, before his transfer to Ernakulam.

He had also served as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mananthavady, commandant of the Kerala Armed Police first battalion, AAIG Police Headquarters and Deputy Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram City. He has received the Union Home Minister’s award for his crime investigation expertise.

Mr. Kumar will assume charge as District Police Chief (Kollam City).

