Vahan to put the brakes on reckless driving by youth

Youngsters caught for reckless and helmetless driving have something to worry about.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), Ernakulam, will soon start uploading their offences on the web-based Vahan software, which has automated various operations under the Regional Transport Office.

“A prospective employer who wish to ascertain whether his candidate is free of any motor vehicle offences can write to us seeking details. We can collect the details by logging on to the Vahan software without much hassles. The offence will remain online forever,” MVD officials said.

Unlike the previous manual system where such an exercise was a laborious process, the web-based platform offers instant information.

“You can seek the details under the provisions of the Right to Information Act. It will have information on accidents involving motor vehicles and actions taken, including suspension and termination of licence, under motor vehicles rules,” said officials.

The Motor Vehicles Department hopes that the availability of data online will act as a deterrent against the increasing cases of motor vehicle rule violations involving youth. They should realise that repeated offences will remain like a black mark on the Vahan software.

The department has started pulling up parents of erring underage reckless drivers on school and college campuses.