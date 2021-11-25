Kochi

VAdm. Chawla calls on Maldives Defence Minister

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla exchanging mementos with Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi in Kochi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice Admiral Anil Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, called on Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi, who is on a six-day visit to Kochi and Kannur, here on Wednesday.

Thereafter, Ms. Didi interacted with Maldivian trainees undergoing training at the Southern Naval Command. She will be departing for the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala to be the chief guest at the passing out parade of officer cadets of the Navy on November 27. A total of 233 officers, including international trainees, will be passing out from the INA.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2021 1:25:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/vadm-chawla-calls-on-maldives-defence-minister/article37674600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY