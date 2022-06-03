Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat on a mission to address learning gaps among primary school students

June 03, 2022 00:06 IST

Local body launched Disha education project during 2018-19 academic year

Long before the pandemic-induced academic disruptions brought the issue of learning gaps into sharp focus, the primary schools in Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat have been addressing it effectively, thanks to Disha, the panchayat-backed comprehensive education project aimed at improving academic quality.

Since the launch of the project during the 2018-19 academic year, a pre-test is being held for students, except those in Class 1, in all primary schools at the start of the academic year for assessing the learning gaps and plugging them.

The test is held based on a question paper prepared with the help of the teachers’ club, which also prepares a remedial module for students found to lag behind. Once, the remedial sessions are over, a test is held again to evaluate their effectiveness. The test for this year will be held on June 14.

The panchayat has been attaching much importance to the project for which it has been allocating funds without fail, subject to the approval of the District Planning Committee. Last year, ₹5 lakh was allocated for various activities of Disha and the panchayat assures that it will be no less this time.

“The project has been found to be very effective in improving academic standards as reflected in the improved performance of our children in USS and LSS scholarship exams (conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan) ever since the project was launched. The various activities under Disha also engender a spirit of camaraderie and competitiveness among the academic community,” said panchayat president Sonia Murukeshan.

From sports fests and ward-level monthly gatherings of students to teachers’ training programmes, Disha aims at ensuring joyous learning while turning education into a scientific, non-discriminatory and people’s participatory endeavour.

A convention of primary school teachers is set to be held on June 11 to finalise the programmes under Disha for this academic year. Unlike the previous years when the programmes were finalised centrally at the panchayat level, this time schools have been asked to devise plans of their own to decentralise the project implementation and encourage leadership and innovation at the school level.

“The programme will be finalised through collective deliberation. The project aims at the collective empowerment of all stakeholders, including students, teachers and parents for achieving the twin objective of academic excellence and infrastructure development,” said K. Radhakrishna Menon, chairman of the Disha monitoring committee.

A scholarship exam is held at the end of the academic year, which also serves as an evaluation of how the schools have fared. Last year, 154 students received the scholarship.