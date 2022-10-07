Vadakkanchery tourist bus accident: School to provide mental health support to survivors

ADVERTISEMENT

Rattled by the tragic accident that killed five of its students and a teacher, Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School at Vettickal in Mulanthuruthy is gearing up to offer mental health assistance, including counselling, to students and teachers who survived the accident.

An excursion organised by the school to Ooty ended in tragedy after the tourist bus carrying 42 students and five teachers rammed a KSRTC bus near Vadakkanchery in Palakkad on Wednesday midnight.

“The management and parent-teacher association [PTA] are meeting on Monday to discuss the assistance to be extended to the accident survivors,” said school manager Father Kuriakose George.

Mental health intervention is considered critical for all survivors considering the traumatic experience they had. “They [survivors] are likely to face post-traumatic stress disorder and the grief of losing a dear friend when they were together in a joyful moment. Many of them may face nightmares, intrusive memories related to the accident, and real-life images that may stimulate thoughts about it. They should be helped with some kind of mental health intervention either through school counsellors or government facilities,” said psychiatrist C.J. John.

Even students who were not part of the tour but are left grief-stricken by the loss of a dear friend or even the teacher may need support. Many students have already started seeking support on their own.

The State chapter of the Indian Psychiatric Society has volunteered to extend support to the school. “We have around 400 members across the State and are more than willing to help, provided the government does the groundwork for engaging us. It is possible to reach out to the school through our regional units,” said Alfred V. Samuel, president of the Kerala chapter.

Incidentally, Monday marks World Mental Health Day, which is to be observed with the theme ‘Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority’. “The absence of discussions about mental health even in the wake of a major accident indicates that it is high time we prioritised it,” said Dr. John.

Pointing out how the developed world attached great importance to mental health, he recalled how a few years ago a group of nine Europeans, including two minors, on a tour of Kerala approached him for assistance after one group member reportedly died by suicide. “Their company insisted that the remaining members and even their Indian tour manager receive mental health assistance,” said Dr. John.