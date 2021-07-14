Vaccine shortage hits camps for migrant workers in Ernakulam

Kochi

14 July 2021 19:59 IST

8,187 labourers vaccinated in 34 camps so far

Hardly three weeks after its launch, the District Labour Department has been forced to temporarily suspend the organisation of anti-COVID vaccination camps for migrant workers on account of vaccine shortage.

Since its launch in June 24, the department has vaccinated 8,187 migrant workers in 34 camps, which were predominantly organised in areas with a sizeable population of migrants.

As per the department database, there are 80,000-odd migrant workers in Ernakulam while activists working in the field claim that it is only a fraction of the actual numbers.

At 2,727, Perumbavoor accounted for the maximum number of migrant workers to receive the first dose of the vaccine followed by 1,792 migrant workers within the limits of Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) II, North Paravur with 1,749, Aluva 596, Angamaly 539, Kothamangalam 522, and 262 migrant workers within the limits of Ernakulam ALO I.

“While the ALOs did the registration, migrant workers were brought to the vaccination camps either by local body members or their employers. We are assisted by the National Rural Health Mission authorities in their vaccination,” said Faizal P.M., District Labour Officer, Ernakulam.

Transgenders

Meanwhile, 96 transgender community members in the district have so far been vaccinated. In a one-day camp held on Wednesday, 46 members were vaccinated while another 50 were vaccinated in a camp organised by a private hospital earlier.

“Since the community is highly mobile, we cannot give an exact number of the members who remain to be vaccinated. So far, 104 community members have been issued transgender ID cards in Ernakulam while another 12 applications are pending,” said Subair K.K, District Social Justice Officer.

Though the Transgender Justice Home in the district has nine inmates, they could not be immediately vaccinated as they had just recovered from the pandemic.