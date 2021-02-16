Vaccination Phase 2 on slow mode in district

KOCHI

16 February 2021 00:26 IST

393 new COVID-19 cases reported

The district recorded 393 new COVID-19 cases on Monday when 4,008 samples were sent for testing.

The source of infection could not be traced in 12 cases. Thrikkakara saw 26 new cases, Kothamangalam 17, and Edappally and Fort Kochi 11 each. Three health workers were infected.

While 502 people tested negative on Monday, the active case load is at 9,725. A majority (8,159 people) of people with the infection continue to recover at home. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 47 people are admitted, 68 patients are recovering at PVS Hospital.

So far, 403 people have succumbed to the infection in the district.

Only around 28% of around 16,000 registered frontline workers have taken the first Covishield shot, since the second phase of vaccination (for police officers, officials of local self governments, and revenue department officials) began on February 11.

Registration under way

Registration is still under way for officials from local bodies. The second phase has been progressing at a snail’s pace since officers, particularly among the police, are on duty, said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, who is in charge of vaccination.

The second dose of the vaccine for health workers who took the first one last month, might be administered from February 20 onwards, Dr. Sivadas said. Since the first shot would have to be given to local self government officials who will be registering till February 17, the second dose for health workers would be given after that, he said.