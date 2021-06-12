Vaccination for those due for second dose from Monday

They will be able to get vaccinated without having to book a slot online

From Monday onwards, Ernakulam district will begin vaccination for those who are due to receive the second shot, without mandatory online slot booking.

People who took the first Covishield dose 112 days ago or the first Covaxin dose 42 days ago will be able to take the second dose without having to book a slot online. Those over 60 years who have not yet taken the first dose and those who are scheduled to go abroad for work or study will also be able to take the shot similarly. They are advised to contact local health workers or the vaccination centre to check stock availability.

The Kochi Corporation has taken steps to streamline the process for people who fall within the categories allowed to take the shot without prior slot booking. The division councillors are to be contacted. With 19 vaccination centres within the corporation limits, residents of one division are likely to get their turn once a week. A single vaccination centre will cater for people of five divisions to complete the priority vaccination drive.

Stock of the two vaccines, both supplied by the State and Union governments, is dwindling. As of Saturday morning, the district had 24,770 doses of the two vaccines available at cold chain points. Going by CoWIN dashboard data at 6.30 p.m., 22,105 doses were administered in the district on Saturday, leaving a little more than just 2,600 doses behind.

However, Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination, said additional doses were expected to arrive in the district soon.

Chellanam

As part of a special vaccination drive for people over the age of 45 in Chellanam, around 7,500 doses were administered. The drive has concluded. Registrations through the CoWIN portal are under way for priority vaccination of differently-abled persons and bedridden patients.

So far, 12,61,833 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Ernakulam.

Out of 11,76,315 people over the age of 45 in the district, a total of 1,49,863 people (20%) have taken both doses, according to the Health Department vaccination bulletin.

Of the 14,70,864 people in the 18 to 44 years category, 1,42,846 (9.71%) have taken the first shot.

The vaccination drive has gradually been picking up steam, with over 25,000 doses being administered on Tuesday, and over 30,000 doses being administered on Thursday this past week. Health officials in the district hope to sustain a target of administering 30,000 doses each day. In the last week of May, less than 20,000 doses were being administered daily in the district.