Vaccination drive launched in Kuttampuzha tribal settlements in Ernakulam

All above the age of 18 to be vaccinated during the three-day drive

A COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched in the tribal settlements of Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam district on Tuesday.

All above the age of 18 will be vaccinated in 17 settlements in Kuttampuzha panchayat during the three-day drive. People of five settlements took the Covishield vaccine on Tuesday. The drive targets around 3,000 people above the age of 18 in the settlements.

A seven-member team from the State Health Department is carrying out the vaccination drive. It includes representatives of the panchayat and the Forest Department. Temporary vaccination centres have been set up in each area. A doctor is part of the team, to handle any adverse events post-vaccination.

Vaccination for 45+

Meanwhile, Covishield will be administered to those above the age of 45 from Thursday in Ernakulam district. It will only be through prior booking, and the online booking system will be available on cowin.gov.in from 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The second dose of Covishield will be administered only 84 days after the first dose, said a release from the district administration.

So far, a total of 9,69,174 doses of the two vaccines have been administered in Ernakulam. Of the 6,06,499 people over the age of 45 who have taken the first dose, 1,21,687 have taken the second as well. A total of 9,998 people between the age of 18 and 44 have taken the first dose, going by the Health Department’s vaccination bulletin.