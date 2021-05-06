Vaccination drive in Ernakulam from Friday

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume in the district on Friday. It was suspended on Thursday since 33,000 doses of Covishield that had arrived in Ernakulam recently had to be distributed to vaccination centres.

Around 50 to 60 vaccination centres were expected to function on Friday and Saturday, said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination and the district reproductive and child health officer. Doses had already been distributed to the centres, he said.

At the ward level, ASHA workers and councillors are preparing lists of people who are awaiting the second dose of the vaccine.

The Social Justice Department has set up a help desk to assist senior citizens with online registrations for vaccination on the CoWIN portal. It will function from the Civil Station at Kakkanad. The help desk may be contacted on 0484-2753800.