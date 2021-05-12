Vaccination camps for media persons

KOCHI

12 May 2021 18:58 IST

Special COVID-19 vaccination camps will be organised for media persons in the district.

This was announced by District Collector S. Suhas while opening Vipin Chand commemorative meeting at the Ernakulam Press club on Wednesday.

Vipin Chand, a chief reporter with a Malayalam television channel who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, passed away at a private hospital the other day.

Hibi Eden, MP; T.J. Vinod, MLA; District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju, and Press club president Philipose Mathew spoke.