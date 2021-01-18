Vaccination at nine centres in Ernakulam today

Vaccination for COVID-19 in the district will take place at nine centres on Monday, the second day of the vaccination drive, targeting 900 health workers.
Since the District Homeo Hospital and the District Ayurveda Hospital have inoculated health workers in their vicinity, they will no longer function as vaccination centres, Dr. Sivadas M.G., nodal officer for vaccination said.
Four additional centres will begin functioning from Tuesday onwards — one each at the Karuvelipady and Paravur taluk hospitals, Amrita Hospital, and at Adlux, Angamaly.
Only minor effects of the vaccine like fever and body ache were reported from the district on Sunday, and they were anticipated reactions to the shot, Dr. Sivadas said.
After 711 of the targeted 1,022 health workers were vaccinated on Saturday, health officials in the district are hoping that the numbers increase and more workers come forward to get themselves vaccinated despite some initial hesitation.
Vaccination for COVID did not take place on Sunday in the district. Henceforth, it will take place on four days of the week.
