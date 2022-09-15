VACB registers case against government employee

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Cell, Ernakulam, on Thursday registered a case against a Mining and Geology department employee for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income.

The case was registered against K.V. Behnan, 54, a resident of Chengamanad near Nedumbassery. He was working as Mineral Revenue Inspector, Kerala Mineral Squad, Central Region, Thrissur.

The accused has been in government service for over 25 years. Following a tip-off, the special cell team from Kochi carried out a preliminary investigation into assets amassed by the official. The probe revealed that he had amassed assets to the tune of ₹68,08,351 in excess of his known source of income between January 1, 2011, and October 31, 2011. It was followed by raids by the special cell team at his residence and office at Chengamanad and Thrissur. As many as 21 documents and two bank locker keys were seized.

An investigation based on seized objects is on. The bank accounts of the official’s relatives and close friends will also be checked. Immovable assets bought by him are under scrutiny.