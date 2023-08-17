VACB registers case against former Thrikkakara municipal chairperson

August 17, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor and former Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan and Prakash Kumar U., municipal revenue inspector, on a complaint about the alleged handout of a cash gift of ₹10,000 each to municipal councillors during Onam in 2021.

Independent councillor P.C. Manoop, who remains aligned with the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF), had lodged the complaint. The incident had triggered a huge controversy in its immediate aftermath.

The case has been registered under Section 13 (criminal conduct of a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 477A (falsification of documents), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy for securing an advance amount of ₹10 lakh from the municipality’s own fund and subsequently showed inflated expenses on various accounts including the 2021 Onam celebrations, silver jubilee celebrations of the People’s Plan Campaign, Independence Day celebrations, and honouring of health workers. The second accused then forged bills of three separate firms for ₹80,500, ₹1.15 lakh, and ₹10,000, the FIR alleged.

Later, Ms. Thankappan used the money from the municipal fund for paying councillors ₹10,000 each in the municipal office on August 17, 2021, said the FIR. The VACB had launched preliminary inquiry that year itself.