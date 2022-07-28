Kochi

VACB registers case against Excise official in Ernakulam

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 28, 2022 00:05 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 00:05 IST

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against P.L. Jose, Assistant Excise Commissioner, Excise Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, Ernakulam, for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Mr. Jose, who had earlier served as Excise Circle Inspector at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Excise, Thrissur, was reportedly found to have amassed wealth to the tune of ₹25.9 lakh between January 1, 2011 and March 31, 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Around 41 documents related to his amassment of wealth were seized during an inspection by VACB officials at his residence at Parambayam in Mukkannoor village and the office in Ernakulam on Wednesday, according to an official communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime
Read more...