VACB registers case against Excise official in Ernakulam

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against P.L. Jose, Assistant Excise Commissioner, Excise Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, Ernakulam, for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Mr. Jose, who had earlier served as Excise Circle Inspector at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Excise, Thrissur, was reportedly found to have amassed wealth to the tune of ₹25.9 lakh between January 1, 2011 and March 31, 2021.

Around 41 documents related to his amassment of wealth were seized during an inspection by VACB officials at his residence at Parambayam in Mukkannoor village and the office in Ernakulam on Wednesday, according to an official communication.