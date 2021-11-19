VACB records councillor’s statement in gift controversy

KOCHI

19 November 2021 22:51 IST

Agency launches detailed investigation into allegation

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Ernakulam unit, on Friday recorded the statement of one of the petitioners in the allegation that the Thrikkakara municipality led by Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan had given ₹10,000 to all 43 councillors ahead of Onam celebrations.

Independent councillor P.C. Manoop gave the statement. He stated that he was aware of the payment by Ms. Thankappan and that the ruling party councillors had told him about it.

Mr. Manoop said that the media had aired the audio clip of UDF councillors talking about the matter and visuals of opposition councillors returning the covers containing the money.

Advertising

Advertising

The statement was recorded by Circle Inspector C.A. Vimal at the office of DySP, VACB. The recording of the statement lasted nearly four hours.

The controversy erupted after the municipality allegedly paid money to the councillors along with dresses distributed to the aged.

The investigation was launched after the opposition councillors lodged a complaint. The VACB had earlier inspected the municipal office. The opposition had staged a series of protests against the Chairperson in the wake of the controversy.

The VACB had submitted a quick verification report and the statement of the councillor marked the launch of a detailed investigation. The agency is set to record the statement of more councillors in the days to come.