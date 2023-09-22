ADVERTISEMENT

VACB arrests Kochi Corporation official on bribery charge

September 22, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An official of the Kochi Corporation was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday on the charge of taking a bribe of ₹2,000 allegedly for issuing a certificate for paying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The arrested was identified as Sumin, 36, a senior clerk with the Revenue wing of the Corporation Vytilla zonal office. The alleged bribe was found hidden inside his footwear. The incident took place on Thursday around 4.30 p.m.

He had taken the alleged bribe from the members of the association of mimicry artists. They had applied for the certificate on September 9 for paying the GST for their proposed office in Kadavanthra. According to VACB sources, the accused had collected ₹900 from them at that time. He then allegedly asked them to pay another ₹2,000 following which the association members alerted the VACB.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US