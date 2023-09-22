VACB arrests Kochi Corporation official on bribery charge

September 22, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

An official of the Kochi Corporation was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday on the charge of taking a bribe of ₹2,000 allegedly for issuing a certificate for paying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The arrested was identified as Sumin, 36, a senior clerk with the Revenue wing of the Corporation Vytilla zonal office. The alleged bribe was found hidden inside his footwear. The incident took place on Thursday around 4.30 p.m.

He had taken the alleged bribe from the members of the association of mimicry artists. They had applied for the certificate on September 9 for paying the GST for their proposed office in Kadavanthra. According to VACB sources, the accused had collected ₹900 from them at that time. He then allegedly asked them to pay another ₹2,000 following which the association members alerted the VACB.

