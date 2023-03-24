HamberMenu
VACB arrests assistant agriculture officer on charge of taking bribe

March 24, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday arrested the Puthenvelikkara assistant agriculture officer on charge of accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a landowner for issuing a favourable report for land conversion.

The arrested is Prajil. The complainant, a resident of Puthenvelikkara working in Australia, had applied for conversion of a plot marked in the register as ‘nilam’ to ‘purayidam’ through Akshaya last year. He had been to the Puthenvelikkara agriculture office last Wednesday following which the agriculture officer asked Prajil to inspect the plot and measure it.

Prajil after completing the assignment reportedly sent a sticker showing a palm with all five fingers raised to the complainant’s WhatsApp number. When the complainant asked for clarification, he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 for submitting a favourable report for land conversion, said VACB sources.

The complainant then alerted the VACB through the agency’s toll-free number, 1064. Subsequently, E.S. Bijumon, the VACB Superintendent at the agency’s headquarters, entrusted VACB Ernakulam unit DySP Babukuttan to “trap” the accused.

As per the plan, the petitioner handed over the money to Prajil at a spot previously agreed at which moment VACB officials turned up and nabbed him red-handed, officials said. Later, he was produced in VACB court at Muvattupuzha.

A team comprising inspectors Madhu and Saju Joseph, sub inspectors Sunny, Hareesh Kumar, and Martin, assistant sub inspectors Jayaprakash, Shibu, and Umeshwaran, and senior civil police officers Jayadevan, Ratheesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Manoj, Bineesh, and Prajith made the arrest.

