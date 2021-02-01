Kochi

Vacant seats in Maharaja’s

Admission to a few vacant UG seats in Maharaja’s College will be held on February 4.

Those who have applied online and are on the list may report at the office at 10 a.m. with original certificates and related documents. For details, visit www.maharajas.ac.in.

