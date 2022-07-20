Vacancies at Ernakulam medical college will be filled: DME

Delay in filling professor post draws criticism

The Health department will initiate steps to fill the vacancies at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, after criticism emerged that the authorities failed to fill the professor vacancy in the Department of General Medicine despite ensuring similar appointments in other medical colleges.

Dr. Thomas Mathew, Director of Medical Education, said that certain legal hurdles combined with the delay in integrating the professor post with the government’s common recruitment pool had affected the timely filling of the post in the Department of General Medicine.

The posts of professors in Government Medical Colleges in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram had been filled through transfer of faculty members from Kottayam, Konni, Kollam, Thrissur and Wayanad. Six associate professors had been promoted as professors and appointed in medical colleges in Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Konni.

Dr. Thomas Mathew, former Principal of the Government Medical College at Kalamassery, recalled that the filling of posts was a long-drawn process after the government took over the institution that was under the Cooperative Academy of Professional Education, in December, 2013. However, there need not be any fear over losing the recognition of the Medical Council of India as the Department of General Medicine at the medical college has adequate faculty members. The vacancy of professor in the Department of ENT would also be filled soon, he said.