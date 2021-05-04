‘V4People will continue exposing corruption, inefficiency’

The V4People party would continue their efforts to highlight people’s issues while also exposing inefficiency and corruption, notwithstanding their performance in the Assembly polls, said campaign controller Nipun Cherian.

The party had fielded candidates in three constituencies in Ernakulam district, with ‘ship’ as the symbol. In Kochi, Mr. Cherian came fifth in the vote tally.

In December 2020, V4Kochi (which went on to become V4People) had won 10.20% of the vote share in the local body polls in Kochi, within three months of its formation and stood second in three constituencies.

“Everyone knows we began building our organisational structure in September 2020. We will continue our efforts in pinpointing problems and fixing accountability. There is no going back. Unscrupulous stakeholders will be exposed, for which information will be gathered through RTI and other means. This was our strategy all through. With attention on campaigns for local body and Assembly polls over, we will do this with renewed emphasis,” said Mr. Cherian.