V4People holds innovative protest against rising fuel prices

A V4 People worker towing a car in protest against the steep hike in fuel prices in Kochi on Sunday.

Kochi

01 March 2021 02:13 IST

‘State should reduce taxes to lessen burden on people’

Activists of V4People organised an innovative protest in West Kochi on Sunday, led by an activist who towed a hatchback car from Perumpadapu bridge to the open air ground at Palluruthy, to protest against the frequent hike in fuel prices in the country.

It is shocking that the BJP, which once used to cry foul when fuel prices were hiked, maintains a deceptive silence when the Central government led by it is hiking fuel prices like never before. This is nothing but cheating the masses, said leaders who participated in the agitation.

Many States are reducing taxes to lessen the burden on people. Kerala too must emulate them. The impression is gaining ground that the massive hike in fuel prices is the result of a conspiracy between mega corporate groups and the State/Central governments, to mobilise funds for the impending poll campaign in many States. The agencies concerned must launch a probe into this, they added.

Advertising

Advertising

V4People chief coordinator Nipun Cherian and Dr. Vinay Raj, chief coordinator, Thripunithura region, were among those who participated in the protest.