V4Kerala announces candidates in four constituencies

KOCHI

04 February 2021 00:20 IST

V4Kerala, which is awaiting registration as a political party named V4People, has announced candidates in four constituencies in Ernakulam district for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

Its candidates will be in the fray in Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrikkakara and Thripunithura constituencies. The party’s campaign controller Nipun Cherian will be in the fray in Kochi. The party would also field candidates in other constituencies in the district where it had influence, said Mr. Cherian. Deliberations are in progress for fielding candidates in other constituencies across Kerala.

