V4 Kochi to expand across State

V4 Kochi, the new apolitical outfit launched just ahead of the local body polls, has announced that it will expand to other districts shortly.

The organisation said that it will be launched across the State in consultation with like-minded people as an alternative to all prevailing political outfits and fronts. It challenged the Left Front government to publish all survey-related sketches and implementation of Section 4 (2) of the Right to Information Act.

The announcement came at an event named “Kerala Declaration” organised by V4 Kochi in front of the Gandhi statue near Rajendran Maidan on Tuesday. The event was attended by like-minded people and anti-corruption activists from various districts, a release issued by the organisation said.

The organisation office bearers Nipun Cherian, Manoj Kumar, Biju John, Shakkeer Ali, Vincent John, and Sujith Sukumaran spoke.