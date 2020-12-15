V4 Kochi to expand across State

V4 Kochi, the new apolitical outfit launched just ahead of the local body polls, has announced that it will expand to other districts shortly.
The organisation said that it will be launched across the State in consultation with like-minded people as an alternative to all prevailing political outfits and fronts. It challenged the Left Front government to publish all survey-related sketches and implementation of Section 4 (2) of the Right to Information Act.
The announcement came at an event named “Kerala Declaration” organised by V4 Kochi in front of the Gandhi statue near Rajendran Maidan on Tuesday. The event was attended by like-minded people and anti-corruption activists from various districts, a release issued by the organisation said.
The organisation office bearers Nipun Cherian, Manoj Kumar, Biju John, Shakkeer Ali, Vincent John, and Sujith Sukumaran spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath