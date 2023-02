February 24, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The chief of V4 Kochi, Nipun Cherian, was arrested by the Thopumpady police on Friday in the wake of a non-bailable warrant issued against him by the Kerala High Court the other day.

His arrest was recorded in a contempt of court case. He was produced in a magistrate court which remanded him into judicial custody. The police said he would soon be produced in the High Court as per the court’s direction.