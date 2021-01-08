V4 Kochi activists granted bail

KOCHI

08 January 2021 02:00 IST

Three activists of V4 Kochi, who allegedly threw open the Vyttila flyover before it was officially inaugurated, were granted bail by a trial court here on Thursday.

K.J. Anjalose, Sooraj Dennis, and P.V. Ralph were those who were granted the bail.

However, the court denied bail to Nipun Cheriyan, the leader of the non-political formation, as he was arraigned as an accused in an earlier case booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP).

The bail application of three more activists, who were booked by the police, will come up for the consideration of the Judicial First Class Magistrate on Friday, said the counsel for the accused.

The police contended that the accused caused damage to public property, including the barricade, lighting system on the bridge, and its electrical wiring. They argued that the State suffered loss to the tune of ₹1.65 lakh due to the act.

A plea for quashing the First Information Report filed in the case will be moved in the Kerala High Court shortly, the police said.