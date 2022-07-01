V. D. Satheesan denies Congress role in AKG centre attack

The Leader of Opposition of Kerala accused the CPI(M) of working out tactics to divert the attention from the agitation launched against it by the UDF.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said on July 1 that the people of Kerala know that those who wanted to shift the allegations against the ruling Left government were behind the incident of hurling an explosive in front of the State headquarters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday midnight (June 30.)

Political tensions rise in Kerala following “crude bomb attack” in front of CPI(M) State headquarters

Stating that the Congress and the United Democratic Front had never supported such attacks, Mr. Satheesan asked how the CPI(M) leadership could blame the UDF for the incident. “There is no clarity in the CCTV footage of the incident. The CPI(M) seems to have prepared a statement in the night itself blaming the UDF for the incident without any evidence. Let the Police investigate and find out those behind it,” he said, in Kochi.

Mr. Satheesan accused the CPI(M) of working out tactics to divert the attention from the agitation launched against it by the UDF. “People with common sense know that we would not indulge in such attacks, especially when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is touring the State,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said that the CPI(M) has unleashed a series of attacks against the Congress party’s offices across the State in recent times. “Forty-two offices of the party were destroyed in the last one month. This is the latest round of such attacks,” he said referring to the attacks on Congress offices and statues of its leaders following the incident at the AKG Centre.